55 Sikh, Hindu refugees from Afghanistan reach Delhi

PTI

Chandigarh, September 25

A batch of 55 Sikh and Hindu refugees stranded in Afghanistan landed in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

A special aircraft was organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Amritsar, to bring 38 adults and 17 children, including three infants.

“We were in continuous touch with the Ministry of External Affairs for the evacuation of this last batch which was stranded there,” said Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

“We have been coordinating the repatriation and rehabilitation of the Afghan refugees and will continue to support these families by providing them free housing, giving them monthly household expenses, providing them skills, medical insurance and educating their youth,” said Sahney, who is also the president of World Punjabi Organisation.

He also said his organisation is running a programme ‘My Family My Responsibility’ under which 543 Afghan Sikhs and Hindu families have already been rehabilitated in West Delhi.

A congregation is being held at the Arjun Nagar Gurdwara in West Delhi in the evening to welcome the refugees, he said.