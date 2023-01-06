55-year-old hotelier dies during workout at gym in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore

Indore, January 6
A 55-year-old hotelier collapsed and died while exercising in a gym in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Friday.
The incident, which took place at a fitness centre in Vijay Nagar on Thursday, was captured by the CCTV cameras and its video has gone viral on social media.
Pradeep Raghuvanshi, who ran a restaurant business, felt uncomfortable during his workout and fell to the ground within seconds, family sources said.
In the CCTV footage, the hotelier hurriedly walks up to a machine at the gym, puts his hands on it and tries to rest but collapses on the floor.
Raghuvanshi was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.
Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar confirmed Raghuvanshi's death at the fitness facility, but said his family had not given any formal communication to the police.
"Raghuvanshi fell unconscious after a 10-minute warm-up on Thursday," a trainer at the gym said.
