55-year-old hotelier dies during workout at gym in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore

PTI

Indore, January 6

A 55-year-old hotelier collapsed and died while exercising in a gym in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Friday.

The incident, which took place at a fitness centre in Vijay Nagar on Thursday, was captured by the CCTV cameras and its video has gone viral on social media.

Pradeep Raghuvanshi, who ran a restaurant business, felt uncomfortable during his workout and fell to the ground within seconds, family sources said.

In the CCTV footage, the hotelier hurriedly walks up to a machine at the gym, puts his hands on it and tries to rest but collapses on the floor.

Raghuvanshi was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar confirmed Raghuvanshi's death at the fitness facility, but said his family had not given any formal communication to the police.

"Raghuvanshi fell unconscious after a 10-minute warm-up on Thursday," a trainer at the gym said.

#social media