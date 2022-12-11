56 crore voters have linked Aadhaar with poll rolls: Election Commission

PTI

New Delhi, December 10

Nearly 56 crore of the approximately 95 crore registered voters have linked their Aadhaar details with the electoral rolls, an exercise the government and the Election Commission believe would weed out duplicate entries from the voters’ list.

EC officials said between 55 and 56 crore voters had shared their Aadhaar details with the poll authorities for linkage with the electoral rolls.

The Representation of the People Act was amended in December last year to pave the way for voluntary linkage of Aadhaar and voter list details. Subsequently, later this year, the Union Law Ministry had issued rules to bring into force the changes carried out in the electoral law.