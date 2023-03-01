560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: Gujarat government tells Assembly

Gandhinagar, March 1
As many as 560 fishermen from Gujarat are languishing in jails in Pakistan, the state government told the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.
Almost half of them (274) were apprehended by Pakistan in the last two years, said Gujarat State Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel.
He was responding to a question by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar during Question Hour.
As many as 193 fishermen were apprehended in 2021 while 81 were caught in 2022, the minister said.
The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency regularly apprehends fishermen from Gujarat accusing them of entering Pakistani waters by crossing the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) in the Arabian sea.
The Gujarat government has submitted required documents and proof of nationality of these fishermen to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the last two years to get them released from Pakistani jails, Patel said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax ‘survey’
UK cites legal process for delay in extraditing Mallaya, Nir...
MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research
Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident
Will update him on the law and order situation in the state
Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police
Police said some protesters tried to jump over the barricade...