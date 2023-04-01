 6 per cent drop in cold days in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir in 30 years : The Tribune India

6 per cent drop in cold days in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir in 30 years

The reduction of cold days is noted to be approximately 2 to 6 per cent within a 30-year period, analysis shows

6 per cent drop in cold days in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir in 30 years

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 31

In further evidence of climate change and its potential for extreme events, a government analysis has shown that the number of cold days in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has been decreasing with a corresponding rise in the number of warm days.

The results are consistent with climate change studies exclusively over the Himalayas that have reported a consistent warming.

Specific study of trends -- cold days and cold nights -- across 16 stations in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has now revealed that for most of these stations the percentage number of warm days is increasing and number of cold days is decreasing.

“Similar pattern of increase and decrease in the percentage number of warm and cold nights is seen. The reduction of cold days is noted to be approximately 2 to 6 per cent within a 30-year period,” the analysis shows.

Previously the Ministry of Earth Sciences had revealed that in line with the rising global temperatures, all India mean temperature has risen by nearly 0.7 degree Celsius during 1901 to 2018.

With growing evidence of climate change, the Geological Survey of India is currently in the process of updating the Inventory of Himalayan Glaciers based on Remote Sensing Multispectral Data.

Under the National Hydrology Project, the Indian Space Research Organisation has also taken up Glacial Lake Outburst Flood risk assessment of glacial lakes in the Himalayan Region of Indian River Basins.

As part of this activity, an updated inventory of glacial lakes of size greater than 0.25 ha has been prepared for entire catchment areas of Indian Himalayan Rivers using high resolution satellite data.

“A total of 6,921 glacial lakes of size more than 0.25 ha have been inventoried within Indian Territory,” official data show with comprehensive studies on factors behind the retreating pattern of glaciers yet to be undertaken.

The most recent incident of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), the Kedarnath flash flood in June 2013, most eloquently highlighted the need for urgent studies on GLOF patterns.

Kedarnath area in 2013 was subjected to two consecutive flood disasters at an interval of about 12 hours. The first event flooded the Saraswati river and Dudh Ganga catchment area, completely washing away Rambara town. The second event involved Chorabari lake outburst on June 17, 2013.  The lake was emptied in less than 15 minute flooding Kedarnath temple complex and claiming 581 lives.

No advisory had been issued by the Central Water Commission in case of this GLOF event even though during appraisal of hydroelectric and multipurpose projects, project authorities are advised to carry out GLOF studies if any potential glacial lake falls in the catchment area of the project.

 

