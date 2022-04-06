6-fold hike in funds for infra along China border

New Delhi, April 5
The Centre has allocated six times more funds for the development of infrastructure along the borders with China in Arunachal Pradesh — from Rs 42.87 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 249.12 in 2021-22.
Informing this in the Lok Sabha in a written reply, Minister of States (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said Rs 602.30 crore had been allocated in 2021-22 and Rs 355.12 crore in 2020-21 under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme to improve infrastructure along the international border in the Northeast — with China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
While Rs 42.87 crore was allocated for the India-China border in Northeast in 2020-21, Rs 249.12 had been allocated in 2021-22 for it, he added. Rai said Rs 17.38 crore was allocated for the India-Myanmar border in 2020-21 and Rs 50 crore in 2021-22. — TNS
Multi-pronged approach for security
The MHA has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen the security along international borders by deploying border guarding force and doing periodic review. — Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home
