7 killed as SUV rams into parked truck in UP’s Banda

Banda, June 30
A speeding SUV rammed into a parked truck here, leaving seven people dead and another seriously injured, a senior police official said on Friday.
The accident took place on Thursday night when a family was taking one of its members to hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Baberu, Rakesh Kumar Singh, said.
While five occupants of the SUV were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he said.
The deceased were identified as Shakeel (25), Mushahid (24), Mohammad Kaif (18), Shayra Bano (37), Kallu (13) and Jahil (25), he said, adding that one person is yet to be identified.
The deceased were residents of Tilousa village.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a search was on for the truck and its driver, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry
This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade
Buying in index major Infosys and HDFC Bank also helps marke...
Toll in fresh firing in Manipur rises to 3
Armed rioters had opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel vill...
Rahul Gandhi to travel to Manipur's Moirang to visit relief camps
Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society repres...
PM Modi travels in Metro to attend Delhi University event
Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM’s ...