7 killed as SUV rams into parked truck in UP’s Banda

PTI

Banda, June 30

A speeding SUV rammed into a parked truck here, leaving seven people dead and another seriously injured, a senior police official said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night when a family was taking one of its members to hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Baberu, Rakesh Kumar Singh, said.

While five occupants of the SUV were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Shakeel (25), Mushahid (24), Mohammad Kaif (18), Shayra Bano (37), Kallu (13) and Jahil (25), he said, adding that one person is yet to be identified.

The deceased were residents of Tilousa village.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a search was on for the truck and its driver, he added.