6 killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh

ANI

Baloda Bazaar, May 15

Six people, including a child, were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazaar district on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place near Goda Bridge in the Baloda Bazaar district after a pickup vehicle carrying over two dozen people was hit by a truck leaving six dead.

The incident took place under Palari police station limits. A child and a woman are among those killed, Baloda Bazaar SSP Deepak Jha said.

Further details are awaited.