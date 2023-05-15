6 killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh

Baloda Bazaar, May 15
Six people, including a child, were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazaar district on Monday, police said.
According to the police, the accident took place near Goda Bridge in the Baloda Bazaar district after a pickup vehicle carrying over two dozen people was hit by a truck leaving six dead.
The incident took place under Palari police station limits. A child and a woman are among those killed, Baloda Bazaar SSP Deepak Jha said.
Further details are awaited.
