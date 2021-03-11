6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The CBI today said it had arrested 14 persons, including six officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and seized around Rs 3.21 crore during searches at 40 locations across the country over FCRA violations.

CBI officials also seized several incriminating documents and mobile phones during the searches in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Manipur.

The arrested MHA officials include Pramod Kumar Bhasin, Alok Ranjan and Md Saheed Khan, who were previously posted in the foreigners’ division of the MHA; besides Raj Kumar, Md Ghazanfar Ali and Tushar Kanti Roy, who were now posted in the foreigners’ division.

“A case was registered on May 10 against 36 accused, including seven public servants of the foreigner’s division of the MHA and the NIC and middlemen, representatives of various NGOs on the allegations that some officials of the division, in conspiracy with promoters/representatives of different NGOs, middlemen, were indulging in corrupt activities for getting backdoor Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration and renewal to NGOs illegally with an object to continue receiving donations despite not fulfilling the prescribed norms,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

In the FIR, it was alleged that some public servants were impersonating as officers posted in the FCRA division and receiving bribe from NGOs for facilitating their registration and renewal under the FCRA, he said.

“During the investigation, two accused were caught while delivering and accepting Rs 4-lakh bribe on behalf of a senior accountant of the MHA, New Delhi. It was alleged that the delivery of bribe was done through a hawala operator and a close associate of the said public servant, at Avadi (Tamil Nadu),” Joshi said.

Meanwhile, officials in the MHA said, the ministry found at least three networks, working closely with government officials, which were charging “speed money” and “problem-resolution fees” to expedite FCRA clearances to NGOs so that they can get foreign donations.

