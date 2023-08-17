6 more held in Jadavpur varsity student death case

Tribune News Service

Kolkata: The Kolkata police have arrested six more persons, including three former students, in connection with its probe into the death of an undergraduate student of Jadavpur University, taking the total number of arrests to nine. They were suspected to be involved in ragging and molestation of the 17-year-old boy last week. PTI

IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar hangs himself in Kota

Kota: An 18-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar’s Gaya allegedly hanged himself in his PG room here in the fourth such case of suspected suicide by a coaching student this month. The police said the incident came to light on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the room and the investigation was, they said. PTI

Chandrayaan-3 completes last Moon-bound manoeuvre

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 mission hit another mark on Wednesday when its spacecraft successfully underwent a fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it even closer to the Moon. The spacecraft will now prepare for separation of the lander module — comprising the lander and rover — from the propulsion module on Thursday. TNS

President’s nod to Assam delimitation notification

New Delhi: With President Droupadi Murmu approving Assam delimitation notification by the EC, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an 'X' (formerly Twitter) post on Wednesday, said a “significan’t milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam”.