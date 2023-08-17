6 more held in Jadavpur varsity student death case

Kolkata: The Kolkata police have arrested six more persons, including three former students, in connection with its probe into the death of an undergraduate student of Jadavpur University, taking the total number of arrests to nine. They were suspected to be involved in ragging and molestation of the 17-year-old boy last week. PTI
IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar hangs himself in Kota
Kota: An 18-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar’s Gaya allegedly hanged himself in his PG room here in the fourth such case of suspected suicide by a coaching student this month. The police said the incident came to light on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the room and the investigation was, they said. PTI
Chandrayaan-3 completes last Moon-bound manoeuvre
New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 mission hit another mark on Wednesday when its spacecraft successfully underwent a fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it even closer to the Moon. The spacecraft will now prepare for separation of the lander module — comprising the lander and rover — from the propulsion module on Thursday. TNS
President’s nod to Assam delimitation notification
New Delhi: With President Droupadi Murmu approving Assam delimitation notification by the EC, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an 'X' (formerly Twitter) post on Wednesday, said a “significan’t milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC