6 Nepalese, including 2 children, die in road accident in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti (UP), August 6
Six Nepalese nationals, including two children, were killed when their SUV hit a tree and fell into a ditch in Econa area here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday evening when the SUV driver attempted to avoid cattle on the road and rammed into a tree.
The victims were residents of Tribhuvan Chowk area of Nepalganj city in Nepal, they said.
Those killed were identified as Nilansh (36), Niti (20), Deepika (35), Vaibhav alias Sonu (36). The minor children killed in the accident are yet to be identified.
The SUV driver was seriously injured and has been admitted to the Bahraich Medical College.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 'Quit India' reference to target opposition as he launches mega railway station revamp
Accuses the opposition of playing 'negative politics'
In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held
These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...
Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot
Security personnel fire several rounds of tear gas shells to...
Bulldozer action in Haryana: Authorities demolish structures used for pelting stones during Nuh clashes
This is the fourth day of demolition drive in Nuh
Indian authorities offer to fly home 'depressed' woman student from Hyderabad
Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the US to pursue MS from TRI...