6 of family killed in Andhra Pradesh road mishap

PTI

Rajamahendravaram, June 12

Six people were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a lorry on the highway in the wee hours of Monday in East Godavari district, police said.

The mishap took place at Nallacharla village when the car veered off the highway and hit the lorry parked on the road margin, East Godavari SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

The six people who died belonged to the same family, police said. The deceased include two women and a child.

The occupants of the car were on their way from Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Police said further investigations were on.