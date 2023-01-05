6 pilgrims killed, 16 injured in road accident in Karnataka

Belagavi, January 5

Six pilgrims were killed and 16 injured in a road accident near Chunchanura village in Belagavi district in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumavva (25), Deepa (31), Savitha (17), Supreetha (11), Indiravva (24) and Maruthi (42).

The deceased were travelling towards the Saundatti Yallamma temple from Hulanda village. The incident happened when the Bolero vehicle in which they were travelling overturned while negotiating a curve after the driver lost control and also rammed a banyan tree before toppling.

Police said the deceased were walking towards the temple and the vehicle driver who saw them walking insisted on giving them a lift.

Minutes after they boarded the vehicle, the accident took place killing five people on the spot and another died while being taken to the hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident had taken place due to the rash and negligent driving.

The Bolero goods vehicle was carrying 23 passengers. As many as 16 peoples were injured and they have been shifted to nearby hospitals. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Patil rushed to the spot.

Minister for Water Resources and District In-charge Govinda Karajol has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the victims. Katakola police have taken up the investigation. IANS

#karnataka