6 suffer from burns in fire after cooking gas leakage in Mumbai house

Mumbai, May 15
Six people, including two children, suffered from burns after a fire broke out in a house in Khar suburb of Mumbai due to cooking gas leakage on Monday morning, officials said.
After the gas leakage, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder in the house located in Khar Danda area, Mumbai fire brigade chief Sanjay Manjrekar told PTI.
The incident took place at around 8.45 am in the single-storey structure located near a bakery on Govind Patil Marg, civic officials said.
At least four fire engines and other firefighting equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.17 am, he said.
Six people suffered from 40 to 51 per cent burns, a civic official said. Among the injured were two children in the age group of six to seven years and a 65-year-old woman, he said.
All injured persons were admitted to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Who will be Karnataka CM; all eyes on Congress top brass
With Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both staking claim to the t...
Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary
The Delhi govt had earlier ordered his transfer; however, th...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17
The CM's declaration comes as a reward for citizens days aft...
Punjab govt sanctions Rs 18 lakh each for families of deceased in Giaspura gas leak incident
The NGT had ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to...