6 suffer from burns in fire after cooking gas leakage in Mumbai house

PTI

Mumbai, May 15

Six people, including two children, suffered from burns after a fire broke out in a house in Khar suburb of Mumbai due to cooking gas leakage on Monday morning, officials said.

After the gas leakage, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder in the house located in Khar Danda area, Mumbai fire brigade chief Sanjay Manjrekar told PTI.

The incident took place at around 8.45 am in the single-storey structure located near a bakery on Govind Patil Marg, civic officials said.

At least four fire engines and other firefighting equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.17 am, he said.

Six people suffered from 40 to 51 per cent burns, a civic official said. Among the injured were two children in the age group of six to seven years and a 65-year-old woman, he said.

All injured persons were admitted to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, the official said.