6 women killed in hit-and-run accident in AP

PTI

Pondugallu, May 17

Six women labourers were killed and as many injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck at a village in Palnadu district early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the small hours of Wednesday when the women from neighbouring Telangana were proceeding to Pulipadu village in Palnadu district in the state to harvest chillies.

“A lemon-laden truck from Guduru heading to Lucknow hit the auto-rickshaw around 4.42 am and sped away,” Gurajala Sub-Divisional Police Officer A Pallapu Raju said.

Those injured were shifted to a hospital in Miriyalaguda in Telangana, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

All the six women were part of a 12-member party travelling in the three-wheeler.

A case has been registered under Sections 304 (A) and 337 of the IPC.