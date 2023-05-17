6 women killed in hit-and-run accident in AP

Pondugallu, May 17
Six women labourers were killed and as many injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck at a village in Palnadu district early on Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred in the small hours of Wednesday when the women from neighbouring Telangana were proceeding to Pulipadu village in Palnadu district in the state to harvest chillies.
“A lemon-laden truck from Guduru heading to Lucknow hit the auto-rickshaw around 4.42 am and sped away,” Gurajala Sub-Divisional Police Officer A Pallapu Raju said.
Those injured were shifted to a hospital in Miriyalaguda in Telangana, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.
All the six women were part of a 12-member party travelling in the three-wheeler.
A case has been registered under Sections 304 (A) and 337 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus
The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab
Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock
There is no word from Delhi yet whether PM Narendra Modi wil...
Joe Biden to meet Narendra Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan
A White House briefing on the G7 trip says
BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector
Packets suspected to contain heroin
Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category
The decision is taken on Tuesday following the expiry of the...