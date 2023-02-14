60 notices issued under Rule 267, none 'in order'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Not one of the 60 notices under Rule 267 given by Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha during the nine days of the first leg of the Budget session was found to be “in order” by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On February 2, nine notices under Rule 267, seeking suspension of the business listed for the day and a discussion on the Adani-Hindenburg issue, were declined. On Monday, two notices under Rule 267 were submitted to the Chairman to discuss the Adani issue. He junked both.

Dhankhar said Sanjay Singh (AAP) had made a mockery of the provision, giving the same notice for seven working days in a row. “The notices are identical – no variation in the content. If there is a direction issued on the first notice, then the next six notices are defiance of that direction”, an upset Dhankhar told the Rajya Sabha. He has been turning down the notices citing procedural flaws.