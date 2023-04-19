60 years after becoming a state, Nagaland to get its first medical college

Kohima, April 19
Nagaland has got the approval to set up its first medical college since it got statehood in 1963, Health and Family Welfare Minister P Paiwang Konyak said on Wednesday.
The medical college will begin its journey with 100 MBBS students from the academic session 2023-24.
“We received the approval for a 100 MBBS seat medical college from the National Medical Commission, Medical Assessment & Rating Board (NMC, MARB) on Tuesday,” Konyak told a press conference here.
The state government will send the acceptance letter within a week to enable the MARB to issue the Letter of Permission for the academic year 2023-24, he said.
It is “a great and historic day” for the people of the northeastern state, the minister said.
Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and Secretary Y Kikheto Sema told the press conference that the session will start by June-July this year.
Of the 100 seats, 85 would be for students of Nagaland while the remaining 15 will be reserved for aspirants from other states.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
FCRA violation: CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India, searches its office
FIR against Indian arm of global NGO registered based on a c...
India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data
China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...
Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’
The defence minister said the security of the country is the...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification
As Lawrence Bishnoi's brother was spotted at the event, Moos...
Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...