60 yrs of Battle of Walong commemorated

- The Army marked the diamond jubilee of the Battle of Walong with month-long celebrations that ended at the battle site in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday
- On this day in 1962, over 2,500 soldiers were sent to the battle to counter the Chinese. Outnumbered by the enemy, Indian soldiers fought till the last man
- Lt Gen RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, laid the wreath at the war memorial.
