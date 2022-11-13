 61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held : The Tribune India

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held

Highest seizure in a single day in the reported history of Mumbai Airport Customs

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held

Photo Credit: Twitter/@mumbaicus3



IANS

New Delhi, November 13

Seven persons, including two females, were arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai by the Customs officials after 61 kg gold worth around over Rs 32 crore was recovered from them.

A senior customs official said that the passengers were held on Friday in two different cases.

The official said that this was the highest seizure in a single day in the reported history of Mumbai Airport Customs.

In the first case, four passengers of Indian nationality, who landed from Tanzania, were found in the possession of smuggled gold in the form of 1 kg bars ingeniously concealed in specially designed waist belts with multiple pockets.

"Total 53 kg (12, 13, 14 & 14) gold valued at Rs 28.17 crore was recovered from the four passengers. The specially designed belts with UAE made gold bars concealed inside were handed over to the passengers by a person of Sudanese nationality at Doha airport during the transit time," said the Customs official.

At Mumbai Airport, based on the continuous monitoring of suspicious flights and building on the data-based analysis from the earlier high-quantum gold and foreign currency seizures, a systematic profiling of suspect passengers was undertaken on sensitive flights from certain places in Africa and the Middle East.

"In the recent case of Foreign Currency seizure of 4.08 crore, the pattern and mode of operation noticed along with profiling of foreign national passengers and extrapolating the patterns led to success in this case," the official claimed.

The Customs department said that during the operation, four Indian passengers arriving from Doha in Qatar Airways Flight were intercepted. On inquiry, they were found to be coming from Tanzania. During a personal search of the said passengers, 53 kg gold (12, 13, 14 and 14) was recovered in total. The gold bars were concealed on their body in a specially designed belt, having multiple pockets, wrapped around their torso.

"During the interrogation, all four passengers confessed that they were handed over the gold in transit at the Doha airport by an unknown Sudanese national who had not travelled with them on the flight. All the four passengers have been arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate," the official said.

Meanwhile in another case, based on intelligence, the officials of Mumbai airport seized 8 kg gold worth Rs 3.88 crore from three passengers. They arrived from Dubai via Vistara Flight.

"Gold dust in wax form was found ingeniously concealed in the waistline of the jeans pants worn by the passengers. Of the three passengers, one woman passenger in her late sixties was in a wheelchair. All three passengers have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation in the matter is going on," the official said.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

2
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

3
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

4
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

5
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

6
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

7
Haryana

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

8
Punjab

Firing at reception: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets NRI family in Amritsar, assures action

9
Punjab

634 MBBS seats remain vacant in Punjab

10
Nation

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Also orders a review of arm licenses within the next three m...

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Ropar illegal mining: Six members of Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee booked for ‘extortion’ from stone crusher owners

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

DU's 3rd cut-off for UG courses to be released today

‘Lootera’: Delhi BJP attacks AAP by remaking movie poster featuring Kejriwal, Sisodia

Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for mishap caused by pet animals from March 2023

‘Sheru te Sweety di wedding’: Gurugram neighbours organise their pet dogs’ marriage, locality to attend as 'baraatis'

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

PU fest: Audience breaks into bhangra on Day 3

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries