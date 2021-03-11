62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) today claimed to have unearthed a novel modus operandi and seized 62 kg heroin after interdicting an air cargo consignment at the IGI Airport here.

It said its officers had apprehended the importer of the offending consignment, as other suspects were also being interrogated and further investigations were underway.

The DRI said, “Continuing its relentless crackdown on the trafficking in narcotic drugs, it has unearthed yet another novel modus operandi and effected seizure of 62 kg heroin on May 10 after interdicting an air cargo consignment. This is one of the biggest seizures of heroin till date through courier/cargo/air passenger modes in India.”

During the operation, which was code-named “Black & White”, the DRI said it seized 55 kg heroin from an imported cargo consignment, which was declared to contain “trolley bags”.

“The offending cargo, originating from Entebbe in Uganda, arrived at the air cargo complex of the IGI Airport in New Delhi via Dubai,” it said. Swift follow-up operations in Punjab and Haryana, led to seizure of another 7 kg heroin and Rs 50 Lakh in cash, it added.

The market value of 62 kg seized heroin is estimated at Rs 434 crore, it said.

The import consignment had 330 trolley bags. The seized heroin was found to have been concealed inside the hollow metal tubes of 126 trolley bags, it said.

Cargo from Uganda