63 placed on 'No Fly List' in 1 year

In all, 63 passengers were placed on the “No Fly List” in the past one year following recommendations by the airlines’ internal committees. Minister of State (Civil Aviation) VK Singh gave this information in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. “A majority of the passengers placed on the ‘No Fly List’ were for violations related to not wearing masks or not obeying the instructions of the crew members,” the minister said. TNS

Aviation industry losses because of rupee fall

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said depreciation in the value of Indian rupee in comparison to the US dollar was one of the primary reasons for the losses suffered by the aviation industry in the past three years. While the industry suffered a loss of Rs 4,770 crore in 2019-20, it rose to Rs 12,479 crore in 2020-21, Scindia informed the Rajya Sabha. tns

Rs 28 cr spent on ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

More than Rs 28 crore has been spent on the first five editions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with students, parents and teachers, according to the Ministry of Education. The sixth edition of the annual interaction was held on January 27 at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. The numbers were shared by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in her written response to a question in Lok Sabha. pti

Def expenditure 14.08% of govt expenses

In 2022-23, the defence expenditure was 14.08 per cent of the central government expenses, Parliament was informed on Monday. The expenditure-related data for 2022-23 referred to the budget estimate figures, according to data shared in a written response by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in the Rajya Sabha.