66% TB patients agree to adoption plan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 8

Sixty-six per cent — three in every five — tuberculosis patients currently on treatment in the country have agreed to be adopted and cared for by the community under a revolutionary new plan the government has finalised to make TB-free India a public campaign.

Out of the 13,51,742 persons on TB treatment nationally, including multi and extreme drug-resistant patients, 8,97,421 have consented to be adopted under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a community programme that will enable individuals, politicians, political parties, NGOs, corporates and practically anyone to adopt patients in areas of choice and support them with nutritional, vocational, diagnostic and other components to aid their recovery.

President Droupadi Murmu will launch the campaign on Friday.