Rs 7,000 cr for eCourts will enhance efficiency: CJI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday welcomed the allocation of Rs 7,000 crore in the 2023-24 Budget for Phase 3 of the eCourts Project, saying it would enhance efficiency.

Addressing the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court, he said, “Such endeavours will ensure that the Court truly reaches out to every citizen of our country.” Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon delivered a lecture on “The role of the judiciary in a changing world”.

During the pandemic, the top court adopted video-conferencing of proceedings to reach out to the people, he said, adding that it was now allowing the hybrid mode to attend proceedings from any corner. Quoting the first Chief Justice of India, HJ Kania, Justice Chandrachud said the Supreme Court would play an important role in building the nation.

The CJI said every case was important and there were no big or small cases as he highlighted the Supreme Court heard more than three lakh cases during the pandemic. “For the Court, there are no big or small cases ... because it is in the seemingly small and routine matters involving the grievances of citizens that issues of constitutional and jurisprudential importance emerge. In attending to such grievances, the Court performs a plain constitutional duty, obligation and function,” CJI said. He explained how the court adopted innovative techniques to reach out to the people, especially during the pandemic.