7-8 attendees of Maharashtra Bhushan event in Navi Mumbai die of sunstroke: CM Shinde

Mumbai, April 16
At least 7-8 people died at hospitals hours after they were exposed to sunlight at ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award event held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday night, Shinde termed the deaths as “very unfortunate”.
“As per the briefing received from doctors, 7-8 people have died today, while some 24 are being treated. This is a case of sunstroke.
“Some 50 people were admitted to a Navi Mumbai-based hospital of which 24 are still admitted while the rest have been discharged after primary treatment,” he said.
Union home minister Amit Shah was present at the event to confer the award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at an open ground in Kharghar near Mumbai city earlier in the day.
The nearest weather station to the spot of the event recorded the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.
Shinde said the kin of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.
“Medical treatment of the people under treatment due to sunstroke will be free. The state will pay from its coffers for their treatment,” he said.
Lakhs of people had come for the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...