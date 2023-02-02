Budget: 7.9% hike, mission to end sickle cell anaemia

New Delhi, February 1
Smoking will get costlier with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a 16 per cent increase in the national calamity contingent duty on specified cigarettes. The duty was last revised three years ago and is now proposed to be revised upwards by about 16 per cent. The NCCD is a surcharge that the government can impose independent of the excise duty. Tobacco attracts GST, excise duty and the NCCD.
Overall, the health Budget allocation saw a modest 7.9 per cent hike from the Budget estimates of Rs 82,600 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 89,155 crore in the BE for 2023-24.
Major announcements include a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, which will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group 0-40 years in affected tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts. The FM also announced the establishment of 57 new nursing colleges at the location of 157 new medical colleges established in the country since 2014. A new programme for research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken up.
No cure so far
- In sickle cell anemia, red blood cells are shaped like sickles, become rigid and slow or block blood flow. There’s no cure for most of the patients. Treatment can relieve pain & help prevent complications
57 nursing colleges
- 57 new nursing colleges to come up on premises of 157 medical colleges established in the country since 2014
- New programme for research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken up through the centres of excellence
