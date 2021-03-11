Rs 7-cr assets of actor Jacqueline attached: ED

New Delhi, April 30
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under the PMLA to seize assets worth over Rs 7 crore belonging to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.
The ED said it provisionally attached assets worth to Rs 7.27 crore, including fixed deposits worth Rs 7.12 crore, in Jacqueline’s name and some gift items given to her by Chandrasekhar.
To purchase gifts for Fernandez, Chandrashekhar allegedly used illegal money, extorted by cheating high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.
