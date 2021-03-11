7 electoral trusts got Rs 258 cr, BJP 82%: Association for Democratic Reforms

New Delhi, April 21
The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), electoral reforms advocacy group, today said seven electoral trusts received Rs 258.49 crore from corporate and individuals with the ruling BJP receiving the most of it (more than 82 per cent).
Electoral trust is a non-profit organisation formed in India for orderly receipt of contributions from corporate entities and individuals to political parties. It aims at improving transparency in the usage of funds for election-related expenses.
The ADR, in its report, said 16 out of the 23 electoral trusts submitted details of their contribution for the financial year 2020-21 to the Election Commission of India, of which only seven declared to have received donations.
It said, “Seven electoral trusts that have declared receiving contributions during FY 2020-21, got Rs 258.4915 crore from corporate entities and individuals and distributed Rs 258.4301 crore (99.98 per cent) to various political parties.”
