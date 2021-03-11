7 killed, 9 injured as tourist bus collides with truck on way to Ayodhya

Bahraich (UP), May 29
Seven people, including three women, were killed and nine grievously injured when a tourist bus collided with a truck on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur highway on Sunday, police said.
The bus carrying 16 people from Karnataka was going to Ayodhya when the incident occurred at Naniha market in the Motipur area as it entered the opposite lane, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar told PTI.
While five, including the bus driver, died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, the police officer said, adding nine people were seriously injured and were hospitalised.
The truck driver managed to flee after the incident. A probe into the matter was on, the ASP said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed the officers concerned to ensure the injured get good medical treatment.
