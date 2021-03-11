8 killed, 6 injured as SUV hits tempo in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj

Kasganj, May 3
Eight people were killed and six others injured when a tempo was hit by an SUV in the Patiyali area here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on the Budaun-Mainpuri highway when the tempo, carrying people for a 'satsang' (religious gathering), was hit by the SUV coming from the opposite direction, they said.
While six people died on the spot, two others succumbed during treatment at the hospital, they said.
Condoling the death, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the local administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.
"CM has expressed his condolence over the death of people in road accident. The CM has asked to provide free treatment to the injured," Adityanath's office said in a tweet.
#UPCM @myogiadityanath ने जनपद बस्ती में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है।— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) May 3, 2022
मुख्यमंत्री जी ने मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए अधिकारियों को घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
District Magistrate Harshita Mathur and Superintendent of Police Rohan Pramod Botre reached the spot to take stock of the situation.
Of the eight people in the tempo, there were five women and two children. One person in the SUV also died, SP said.
There is an ashram in Bahadur Nagar of Patiyali, where people come for 'satsang' every Tuesday. The victims were also going there from Farukhabad's Chiloli village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border
Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...