7 killed as chimney of brick kiln explodes in Bihar

ANI

Motiharti, December 24

Seven labourers died and several were injured after an explosion in the chimney of a brick kiln in Motihari, police said.

The incident took place at Narirgir in Ramgarhwa police station area.

Several police teams and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were present at the spot and the rescue operation was under way.

ASP Raxaul said the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

"Seven people died, and several others were injured after an explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir of Ramgarhwa police station area. The injured were admitted to a hospital. Rescue operation is under way. Police and an SDRF team are at the spot," ASP Raxaul said.