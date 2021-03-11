7 killed as MUV rams into tree in Karnataka's Dharwad

Bengaluru, May 21

Seven people were killed as the cruiser MUV in which they were travelling rammed into a tree in the wee hours of Saturday in Karnataka’s Dharwad district.

According to police, nine others suffered injuries, of which three are said to be critical at the KIMS hospital of Hubballi.

The accident took place when several members of a family were returning to Benakanahalli village from Manasura village after attending a function.

The victims have been identified as Ananya (14), Harish (13), Maheshwara (11), Shilpa (34), Neelavva (60), Madhusri (20) and Shambhulingaiah (35).

Twenty-one passengers were travelling in the vehicle which hit the tree between 1.30am and 2.30am after the driver lost control over it near Bada village in Dharwad Rural police station limits.

District Superintendent of Police Krishnakanth rushed to the spot.

Police will verify whether the condition of the vehicle was good and ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he said.

Further investigation is on. IANS