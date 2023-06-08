7 killed as truck overturns on SUV in Madhya Pradesh

Sidhi, June 8
Seven people were killed and two others injured when a dumper-truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said.
The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Sidhi-Tikari road near Dol village, Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh told PTI.
The dumper-truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven people, he said.
A police team rushed to the spot, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bombay High Court extends Sameer Wankhede's interim protection from arrest in extortion and bribery case till June 23
Wankhede moved the high court last month seeking quashing of...
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
Explosion outside ‘malkhana’ adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt
Waste was being burnt, which allegedly resulted in the explo...
GCM convicts lieutenant colonel for improper relationship with woman clerk
He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ seniority of ...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar
In a separate development, troops of the border guarding for...