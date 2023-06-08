7 killed as truck overturns on SUV in Madhya Pradesh

PTI

Sidhi, June 8

Seven people were killed and two others injured when a dumper-truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Sidhi-Tikari road near Dol village, Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh told PTI.

The dumper-truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven people, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot, he added.