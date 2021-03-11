7 killed in Andhra road accident

PTI

Amaravati, May 30

Seven people were killed and 11 others injured in a road accident at Rentachintala in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night.

An overloaded mini-van rammed into a stationary lorry near an electricity sub-station in Rentachintala, killing six people on the spot. A woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital, police said.

The mini-van was carrying at least 38 people, who were returning from a pilgrimage to Srisailam, police said.

"We are investigating the cause of the accident. So far the toll is seven and some of the injured, with serious wounds, have been shifted to Government General Hospital in Guntur," a police official said over phone.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident. He requested the government to extend aid to the kin of the deceased and ensure better treatment to the injured.