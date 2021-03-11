7 killed in Andhra road accident

Amaravati, May 30
Seven people were killed and 11 others injured in a road accident at Rentachintala in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night.
An overloaded mini-van rammed into a stationary lorry near an electricity sub-station in Rentachintala, killing six people on the spot. A woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital, police said.
The mini-van was carrying at least 38 people, who were returning from a pilgrimage to Srisailam, police said.
"We are investigating the cause of the accident. So far the toll is seven and some of the injured, with serious wounds, have been shifted to Government General Hospital in Guntur," a police official said over phone.
Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident. He requested the government to extend aid to the kin of the deceased and ensure better treatment to the injured.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: After father's demand, Punjab CM Mann says open to probe by sitting HC judge
Punjab Police collect dump data of 1-km area of crime spot, ...
Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend
Mossewala was on the way to his massi's house when the attac...
Missing Tara Air plane found crashed in Nepal, 14 bodies recovered
Pieces of wreckage found at 14,500 feet after nearly 20 hour...