7 killed, more than 15 injured in two road accidents in MP

PTI

Bhopal, May 24

Seven people were killed and more than 15 others injured in two separate road accidents in Dewas and Umaria districts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

In Dewas, four people died as a truck hit an auto-rickshaw at around 4 am on the Indore-Bhopal bypass road.

A family was going towards Indore in the auto-rickshaw. A dumper truck coming from the opposite side overturned after breaking the road divider and hit the auto-rickshaw, Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyaya said.

A woman, her two children aged 2 and 3, who were travelling in the auto-rickshaw, and a person sitting in the truck were killed, the official said.

The woman's husband was injured and is undergoing treatment, he said.

In Umaria district, three persons were killed and 15-20 others injured when a bus overturned at Ghangri overbridge in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcycle, divisional commissioner (Rewa division) Rajiv Sharma said.

The bus was carrying people going to attend a programme of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bharola, officials said.

The injured are undergoing treatment, Sharma said.

Financial help will be provided to the families of the deceased and the injured as per government provisions, he said.