7 Patna High Court judges move Supreme Court against closure of their GPF accounts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

Seven judges of the Patna High Court on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against closure of their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Prem Prakash before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, which agreed to take it up on February 24.

"Letter with drastic consequences. GPF account was stopped," Prakash told the Bench.

"What? GPF account stopped... of judges? Who is the petitioner?" asked a surprised CJI.

As Prakash replied that the petitioners were seven judges of the Patna High Court, the CJI said, “List it on Friday.”