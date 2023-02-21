7 Patna High Court judges move Supreme Court against closure of their GPF accounts

New Delhi, February 21
Seven judges of the Patna High Court on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against closure of their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts.
The matter was mentioned by advocate Prem Prakash before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, which agreed to take it up on February 24.
"Letter with drastic consequences. GPF account was stopped," Prakash told the Bench.
"What? GPF account stopped... of judges? Who is the petitioner?" asked a surprised CJI.
As Prakash replied that the petitioners were seven judges of the Patna High Court, the CJI said, “List it on Friday.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...