7 runaway teens found within hours of escaping from Lucknow shelter home

Lucknow, March 7

Within 24 hours of escaping from a government shelter home in Lucknow, seven teenagers have been traced to different locations in the state capital.

The Para police said: "The children broke the bathroom's net and ran away. The seven children, who escaped, are aged between 15 and 17 years." After the teenagers fled, a complaint was filed at the police station by the shelter home authorities.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged under IPC 363 (kidnapping) at the Para police station.

"We formed seven police teams and scanned CCTV footage. Public places -- including bus stands, railway stations, auto stands -- were also inspected. The children were found on Monday evening from different locations in the city," said police while adding that further investigation is underway into the matter.

When asked about the reason behind the children escaping the facility, Renu Bala, superintendent of the shelter home, refused to comment.

IANS