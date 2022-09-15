7 workers killed in Ahmedabad elevator mishap

PTI

Ahmedabad, September 14

Seven labourers were killed and one was seriously injured after falling to the ground while working inside an elevator shaft at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad city on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am at the site located near Gujarat University. A police official had initially said the elevator carrying the workers had crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, but the police later said the workers fell when the structure inside the elevator shaft gave way. “Six labourers who were working inside the elevator shaft on the 13th floor fell to the ground after the support structure suddenly collapsed,” said ACP LB Zala.