7-year-old girl, 2 injured as car driving on wrong side hits scooter in Gurugram

PTI

Gurugram, July 13

A 7-year-old girl was killed while her father and brother were critically injured when a car driving on the wrong side hit their two-wheeler in Palam Vihar area on Thursday, police said.

The car driver was arrested on spot after the accident, which took place around 8 am, and police seized his vehicle, they said.

Sahajpreet Kaur (7) died on the spot while Arshdeep Singh (10) and Gurmeet Singh, the father, have been admitted to a hospital.

According to the complaint lodged by Kanwaljit Kaur, wife of Gurmeet Singh, the girl was critically injured when the car hit the scooter and died on the spot. Gurmeet sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a private hospital, she said.

“It was only due to negligence of the car driver and he should be punished,” she added. Gurmeet is a Delhi native residing in Sector 22 area of the city.

Police lodged an FIR against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence), 427 (causing damage) of the IPC at Palam Vihar Police Station and arrested the driver.

Palam Vihar SHO Deepak Kumar said the driver Dhirender (32) was not found to be drunk. He is a resident of Dharam Colony, police said.

#Gurugram