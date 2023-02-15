70-year-old Mumbai man killed, wife injured in attack by caretaker

Mumbai, February 15
A 29-year-old caretaker of an elderly couple in Mumbai allegedly attacked his employers, killing the man and injuring his wife, police said.
The incident took place on Monday night in suburban Jogeshwari. Pappu Gawali, was nabbed at Dadar railway station when he was trying to flee to his native place, they said.
Senior citizen Sudhir Chiplunkar (70) died, while his wife Supriya Chiplunkar (69) was injured after they were attacked by the caretaker at their residence in a housing society in Jogeshwari, according to the Meghwadi police.
Gawali entered the house of his employers allegedly with an intention to commit robbery and attacked the couple with a sharp weapon, they said.
While Sudhir died on the spot, his wife, though badly injured, started throwing household items out of the windows of the flat to draw the attention of her neighbours and other residents of the building, said an official.
One of the neighbours alerted the police who arrived at the spot and shifted the couple to a nearby hospital where Sudhir was declared dead, he said.
Special police teams were formed to nab the caretaker who was caught, the official said, adding that the accused had been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...