Rs 712-cr Chinese investment fraud detected; nine held

PTI

Hyderabad, July 22

The Hyderabad police on Saturday claimed to have detected a cryptowallet investment fraud of Rs 712 crore by Chinese operators. Nine persons have been arrested in this connection from different places in the country.

Some of the cryptowallet transactions in the fraud were found to have linkages with Hezbollah wallet (labelled as wallet belonging to terror financing module), a police release said. In the multilayered fraud, a resident of Ahmedabad, one of the arrested persons, was found to be associated with some Chinese citizens.

#China