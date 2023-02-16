75% weapons to be bought from domestic sources, says Rajnath

Bengaluru, February 15
India on Wednesday announced an increase in the allocation for weapon procurement from domestic sources.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing an audience at Aero India-2023, said 75 per cent of the defence capital procurement budget had been earmarked for domestic industry in the 2023-24 fiscal. This is up from 68 per cent in the present fiscal.
Capital outlay pertaining to modernisation and infrastructure development for the next fiscal is Rs 1.63 lakh crore. This allocation has two components — procurement of weapons and infrastructure.
“Weapons worth Rs 1 lakh crore will be procured from domestic sources. This will make up about 75 per cent of the procurement next fiscal. As a result, import dependency will be minimised,” the minister said, adding the Indian industry needed to come forward with more enthusiasm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?
Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...
Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night
The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...