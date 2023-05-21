78% approval ratings, Modi is envy of Hiroshima: NYT

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The New York Times, recently attacked by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur as ‘New Distort Times’ for alleged anti-India slant, on Saturday described PM Narendra Modi as the envy of Hiroshima, with a 78 % approval ratings, the highest among world leaders gathered in the Japanese town.

In an article titled, “This Year’s G7 Summit Doubles as a Club for Unloved Leaders”, published today, the NYT dwelled on how each of the G7 leaders was currently in hot water for different reasons — US President Joe Biden and his group of G7 counterparts included.

The same article noted Modi’s high ratings. “Survey data compiled by Morning Consult in recent days indicated that the leaders of only four of 22 major countries studied had approval ratings above 50 per cent: Narendra Modi of India, Alain Berset of Switzerland, Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico and Anthony Albanese of Australia. Mr Modi, who is in Hiroshima as an observer, is the envy of the town with a 78 per cent approval score, though this is in a country where religious divisions are exploited for political gain and the PM’s top political opponent was kicked out of Parliament for defamation,” the article reads, published on a day US President Biden walked up to PM Modi to greet him at the G7 meeting. The leaders shared a warm hug videos of which went viral. The same article noted that “relatively weak approval ratings for US President Biden and his Group of 7 partners highlight the fragility of free societies facing deep political divides.”