8,343 Indian prisoners lodged in foreign jails: MEA

New Delhi, February 3
As many as 8,343 Indian prisoners, including undertrials, are lodged in various jails around the world, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
Minister of State in the MEA, V Muraleedharan said in Lok Sabha that the government attaches the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indians in foreign countries, including those in the foreign jails.
He was replying to a question.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the highest 1,926 Indian prisoners followed by Saudi Arabia with 1,362 and Nepal having 1,222 inmates, according to the details provided by Muraleedharan in Lok Sabha.
“As per the information available with the ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including under-trials, in foreign prisons at present is 8,343,” Muraleedharan said.
He said India has signed agreements on transfer of sentenced persons (TSP) with 31 countries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Banking system resilient, assure Sitharaman and RBI amid Adani stock rout
Central bank says it remains vigilant and continues to monit...
SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares
Non-fund exposure is limited to letters of credit and perfor...
Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list
Former PPCC chief Sidhu will be eligible to walk out of jail...
J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters
SDM refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand’...
Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US
The recall has been attributed to possible microbial contami...