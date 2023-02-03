8,343 Indian prisoners lodged in foreign jails: MEA

PTI

New Delhi, February 3

As many as 8,343 Indian prisoners, including undertrials, are lodged in various jails around the world, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Minister of State in the MEA, V Muraleedharan said in Lok Sabha that the government attaches the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indians in foreign countries, including those in the foreign jails.

He was replying to a question.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the highest 1,926 Indian prisoners followed by Saudi Arabia with 1,362 and Nepal having 1,222 inmates, according to the details provided by Muraleedharan in Lok Sabha.

“As per the information available with the ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including under-trials, in foreign prisons at present is 8,343,” Muraleedharan said.

He said India has signed agreements on transfer of sentenced persons (TSP) with 31 countries.