8.72 L posts vacant in Central govt depts

Tribune News Service

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel & Public Grievances Jitendra Singh on Thursday said in the Rajya Sabha that there existed 8.72 lakh vacant posts in the Central government departments as on March 1, 2020. He said 9,10,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019, and 6,83,823 as on March 1, 2018. TNS

Unemployment rose during 2021

The government on Thursday informed the RS that as per the result of the second round of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) for July to September 2021, employment increased to 3.1 crore in the nine selected sectors of the economy. It was 3.08 crore during the first round of QES, April-June 2021 against a total of 2.37 crore in these sectors taken collectively, as reported in the sixth Economic Census (2013-14). tns

BJP altering history, afraid of future: Moitra

TMC MP Mohua Moitra hit out at the Centre on Thursday, saying it wants to alter history, is “fearful of the future” and “mistrusts the present”, adding that while the president spoke about freedom fighters in his address to a joint sitting of Parliament, it was only “lip service”. She referred to the government’s recent announcement of installing a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose beneath the canopy at India Gate and asked if the iconic leader would have approved of the Dharma Sansad in which hate speeches were delivered.