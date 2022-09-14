8 charred to death in T'gana hotel fire

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad, September 13

Eight persons were killed when a fire broke out in an e-bike showroom and travelled to the upper storeys of the building housing a hotel in Secundrabad. The incident took place on Monday night. Several persons were seen jumping from the upper floors to save themselves.

Those rescued persons were admitted to two local hospitals.

Several videos posted on social media show how some hotel guests used drain pipes to escape.

State Home Minister M Mahmood Ali has ordered an inquiry into the incident. He said the fire control teams tried their best to rescue people from the hotel, but due to heavy smoke, some people died.

Police Commissioner CV Anand said over 20 persons were staying in the hotel when the fire broke out.

State Industries and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao has announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolences message, tweeted, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.” He also announced Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.