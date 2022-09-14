8 Goa Congress MLAs to join BJP, says saffron party’s state chief Tanavade

Panaji, September 14
Eight Congress MLAs from Goa are set to join the ruling BJP, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told PTI on Wednesday.
In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP 20.
In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.
