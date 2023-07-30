 8 killed in cracker unit blast in Tamil Nadu : The Tribune India

8 killed in cracker unit blast in Tamil Nadu

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Krishnagiri (TN): Eight persons, three of them women, were killed in a blast at a cracker unit in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Saturday. PM Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of the deceased. PTI

Encounter between security men, Naxalites

Sukma: A gunbattle took place between security men and Naxalites in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Officials said at least four to six ultras were either killed or hurt though no bodies were found.

West Bengal ex-CM admitted to hospital

kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was on Saturday afternoon admitted to a city-based hospital after he complained of breathing complications, officials said. Bhattacharya (79) was immediately put on mechanical ventilator support at the critical care unit of the private hospital. PTI

106 MoUs signed at Shiksha Samagam

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Saturday signed 106 Memorandums of Understanding with various organisations and institutions on the occasion of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam and the third anniversary of the NEP. The MoUs encompass partnerships with both public and private entities. TNS

MCC declares NEET provisional list

New Delhi: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday released the Provisional National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test (NEET) UG round 1 result. The final round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on July 30. “The provisional result for round-1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling is now available. The final result will be displayed on July 30,” reads official notification. TNS

