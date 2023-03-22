8 killed in explosion at Tamil Nadu firecracker unit

Chennai, March 22
Eight people were killed and 13 injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram on Wednesday, said police.
The injured have been admitted to the Kancheepuram district hospital.
The reason for the explosion is not yet known.
Police said 25 people were working in the unit when the explosion took place on Wednesday afternoon.
Four units of fire force reached the unit and doused the fire.
More information on the explosion is awaited. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled
Amritpal Singh is said to have reportedly fled towards Phill...
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution
Minister for Water Resources Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer moves ...