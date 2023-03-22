8 killed in explosion at Tamil Nadu firecracker unit

Chennai, March 22

Eight people were killed and 13 injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram on Wednesday, said police.

The injured have been admitted to the Kancheepuram district hospital.

The reason for the explosion is not yet known.

Police said 25 people were working in the unit when the explosion took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Four units of fire force reached the unit and doused the fire.

More information on the explosion is awaited. IANS