8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 21

Cancer claimed eight lakh lives in India last year, the Union Ministry of Health and Family said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Over 14.61 lakh people were diagnosed with cancer in 2022 with a rise of 69,000 cases from 2020.

Situation in Punjab no better Cancer deaths in Punjab, like in other states, is rising. As per data, 40,435 were diagnosed with cancer last year, of whom 23,301 patients have died

In 2021, the number of cancer deaths in Punjab was 22,786

In neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan, the number of deaths was 16,997 and 41,167, respectively, last year

The ministry said Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were among the worst hit. It said the three most common types of cancers were oral, breast and cervical cancer. As per the ICMR-National Cancer Registry Programme report, the estimated incidence of cancer cases in India (0-14 age group) for 2022 was 35,017. When asked about the steps taken in respect of infrastructure, the ministry said it had approved 19 State Cancer Institutes and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres. Ironically, only 17 institutes are functional so far.

#Cancer #Karnataka #Maharashtra #Tamil Nadu