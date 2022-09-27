8 women, 2 kids killed as tractor falls into pond in Lucknow

PTI

Lucknow, September 26

Ten persons were killed while 37 were injured when the tractor-trailer in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond here on Monday, a senior district official said.

Forty-seven persons were travelling in the vehicle, which was on its way to a Durga Devi temple in Unnaee village for a ‘mundan’ ceremony, District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said.

Eight women and two children were killed in the accident, he said. The State Disaster Response Force team which was called to assist the search operations was at the spot to ensure that nobody was trapped in the pond, the DM said. President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the accident. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

#Droupadi Murmu #rajnath singh